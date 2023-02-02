Events happening in Edmonton celebrating Black History Month
Join us in learning about Black history and celebrating Black contributions in Canada
February is Black History Month — a time where we celebrate the many achievements that Black Canadians have contributed to Canada's history and culture.
Alberta has a rich history of Black culture. In fact, the fastest growing Black population in Canada is on the Canadian Prairies, where it has quadrupled in the last 20 years.
There are many ways for us to learn about the contributions of Black Canadians digitally and safely in-person. Look below for a list of local and national resources.
Virtual & in-person events to attend
Art Gallery of Alberta - Black History Month Events | Online & In-person, throughout February
Edmonton Public Library - Black History Month Events | In-person, throughout February
MacEwan University - Black History Month Events | In-person, throughout February
Norquest College - Black History Month Events | Online & In-person, throughout February
University of Alberta - Black History Month Events | In-person, throughout February
Africans & African Descendants Friendship Club of St. Albert Events | In-person, Feb 1 & Feb 25
NBCC - Edmonton Chapter Events | Online & In-person, Feb. 1 & Feb. 18
Black History is Canadian History | In-person, Feb 4, 1 p.m to 4 p.m.
CCACH presents AfroQuiz & Afrocademy | In-Person, Feb. 5, 12 19, & 25
Feed the Soul Dining Week | Feb. 10 - 17
Party Queens presents BLACK BOLD BEAUTIFUL with Pepper | In-person, Feb 12, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
TheComeUp & Africa Centre presents Melanin Narratives VII: Storytelling - past, present, future | In-person, Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
La Connexional presents Afro x Latin Festival | In-person, Feb. 18-26
Edmonton Reggae Festival Society presents Bob Marley Tribute | In-person, Feb. 19, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
CBWC Edmonton presents The Black Family Past and Present | In-person, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HIV Edmonton presents Art Exhibition at Norquest College | In-person, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Africa Centre present A Celebration of Black Leadership | In-person, Feb. 23, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
ACCEC presents ANZA Black Youth Entrepreneurs Event | In-person, Feb. 24, 5 p.m to 8 p.m.
UABSA presents Black History Month Gala: Cultural Resilience in Black Arts | In-person, Feb. 24, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Africa Centre presents Business Brunch Talk & Mixer | In-person, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
When African Women Talk presents Celebrating Canadian Women of African Descent Gala | In-person, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
For more content, such as films and podcasts, celebrating and remembering Black history in Canada, please click HERE.
Have an event or resource to add? Email us at edm.communications@cbc.ca.