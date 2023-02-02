Content
Events happening in Edmonton celebrating Black History Month

From attending local in-person and virtual events to watching documentaries on CBC Gem, here is a list of resources to learn more about the stories of Black culture in Canada.

Join us in learning about Black history and celebrating Black contributions in Canada

Events celebrating Black History Month in Edmonton
February is Black History Month — a time where we celebrate the many achievements that Black Canadians have contributed to Canada's history and culture. 

Alberta has a rich history of Black culture. In fact, the fastest growing Black population in Canada is on the Canadian Prairies, where it has quadrupled in the last 20 years. 

There are many ways for us to learn about the contributions of Black Canadians digitally and safely in-person. Look below for a list of local and national resources. 

Virtual & in-person events to attend

For more content, such as films and podcasts, celebrating and remembering Black history in Canada, please click HERE.

Banner that reads Being Black in Canada with five fists raised in different shades of brown with an orange frame
