February is Black History Month — a time where we celebrate the many achievements that Black Canadians have contributed to Canada's history and culture.

Alberta has a rich history of Black culture. In fact, the fastest growing Black population in Canada is on the Canadian Prairies, where it has quadrupled in the last 20 years.

There are many ways for us to learn about the contributions of Black Canadians digitally and safely in-person. Look below for a list of local and national resources.

Virtual & in-person events to attend

(CBC)

