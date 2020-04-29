Your questions answered: Join us for a new Facebook Live series on getting through COVID-19
For the past few weeks, there has been no shortage of COVID-19 news and information. We hear you when you tell us that, at times, things can get overwhelming. Join Nancy Carlson for a new Facebook Live series, every Thursday at 11 a.m.
We're launching a new Facebook Live series connecting you to the experts
The amount of information available on Covid-19 can be overwhelming. To help, CBC Edmonton is launching a new Facebook series connecting you directly to the people in the know.
We have booked experts in several fields of interest who will join us to answer any and all questions you might have. Join Nancy Carlson, every Thursday on CBC Edmonton's Facebook Page for Ask an expert.
Here's the schedule:
April 30: Kelley Keehn.
Kelley is an award-winning personal financial educator. She'll talk to Nancy and available to answer any financial questions you might have.
May 7: Dr. Mark Joffe.
Dr. Joffe is the Vice President of Alberta Health Services and medical director for northern Alberta. He'll answer your questions on everything from the safety of masks, to when things might re-open in Alberta.
May 14: Jim Hole.
A regular on CBC's Radio Active and Alberta at Noon, Jim will be on standby to answer all your gardening questions.