Your questions answered: Join us for a new Facebook Live series on getting through COVID-19

The amount of information available on Covid-19 can be overwhelming. To help, CBC Edmonton is launching a new Facebook series connecting you directly to the people in the know.

We have booked experts in several fields of interest who will join us to answer any and all questions you might have. Join Nancy Carlson, every Thursday on CBC Edmonton's Facebook Page for Ask an expert.

Here's the schedule:





Kelley is an award-winning personal financial educator. She'll talk to Nancy and available to answer any financial questions you might have.

(CBC) April 30: Kelley Keehn Kelley is an award-winning personal financial educator. She'll talk to Nancy and available to answer any financial questions you might have.



May 7:



Dr. Joffe is the Vice President of Alberta Health Services and medical director for northern Alberta. He'll answer your questions on everything from the safety of masks, to when things might re-open in Alberta.

(Kelly Keehn) May 7: Dr. Mark Joffe Dr. Joffe is the Vice President of Alberta Health Services and medical director for northern Alberta. He'll answer your questions on everything from the safety of masks, to when things might re-open in Alberta.