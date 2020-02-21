Anna Maria Tremonti takes your questions
After 17 years with The Current, the veteran journalist it taking on podcasting, hosting More with Anna Maria Tremonti for CBC podcasts. Anna Maria will join the CBC Edmonton pop up office at the Clareview rec centre on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
The veteran CBC host will join Nancy Carlson for a Q&A
Award-winning broadcaster Anna Maria Tremonti will join CBC Edmonton at our pop-up bureau at the Clareview recreation centre.
On Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m., join Nancy Carlson as she sits down with Anna Maria for an interactive Q&A. Be part of the conversation in person at the Clareview rec centre, or tune-in live from CBC Edmonton's Facebook page.
Do you have a question for Anna Maria? Post it in the comments below.
