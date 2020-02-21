Anna Maria Tremonti takes your questions

Award-winning broadcaster Anna Maria Tremonti will join CBC Edmonton at our pop-up bureau at the Clareview recreation centre.

On Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 12:30 p.m., join Nancy Carlson as she sits down with Anna Maria for an interactive Q&A. Be part of the conversation in person at the Clareview rec centre, or tune-in live from CBC Edmonton's Facebook page.

Do you have a question for Anna Maria? Post it in the comments below.