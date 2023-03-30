Community-led projects could help curb racism, Edmonton city councillor says

An effective way to tear down centuries-old walls of racism could be simply getting more regular residents involved in decisions normally left to elected officials and bureaucrats.

Participatory budgeting isn't new but two city councillors put the idea to the test this past year in Edmonton through a community-based project.

Keren Tang, councillor for Ward Karhiio and Andrew Knack, councillor for Nakota Isga, asked residents to apply for grants of up to $2,000 each for projects they'd like to work on.

When submissions were in, they asked the public to vote and in total, chose 23.

All projects stand out but none are extraordinary, Tang said.

"Everyday people can have everyday impact and our role is to support."

Projects range from tangible installations like a pride walkway at the Mill Woods Transit Centre to a program that matches people together to go for excursions around the neighbourhood.

"My Walk and Talk Buddy" pairs individuals and families together to go on planned activities like walking, and it also involves hosting classes including yoga and meditation.

The project started with a woman wanting to find a walking buddy for her mother during the pandemic, Tang said.

The money went to gift cards for a walking destination like local coffee shops or a yoga class.

"It's so simple," Tang said in an interview Tuesday. "But then you think about how we get to know our neighbours — most of us don't know our neighbours."

Tang said the project reflects a way for people to get to know each other, different cultures, and in turn, break down barriers created when the different culture seems unknown.

Tang said when she was running for election in 2021, she started thinking about how to stimulate people at the neighbourhood level on issues like climate action and racism that seem insurmountable.

The money for the participatory budgeting projects came out of the councillors' ward budgets, a financial allotment councillors receive each year to use at their discretion for paying staff and other activities.

Curbing systemic racism

As the City of Edmonton's anti-racism strategy progresses, Tang said community-based budgeting is another tool to try to tackle systemic racism.

Governments try to remove bias and unconscious racism by changing their hiring practices, choosing advisory boards, and implementing targeted programs, she noted.

"We're doing it all within the existing system," Tang suggested. "So we're functioning still within those constraints."

Even choosing candidates to sit on boards and committees is through the current, institutionalized system.

"How do you challenge those constraints? How do you say, 'well maybe this isn't a system we should be working from.'"

She said participatory budgeting is a simple but tangible way of doing that, of "pushing the boundary a little bit more."

Funke Olokude, executive director of the Ribbon Rouge Foundation, arranged for two people to help the project with communications — letting people know about it through social media.

Ribbon Rouge is a grassroots organization that focuses on health equity and facilitates social justice through the arts.

Olokude agrees with Tang that more people with hands-on experience getting involved will help address challenges.

"People closest to the issues give us the solutions rather than those people sometimes who are very far from the issues, prescribing solutions that may or may not really fit."

Olokude said in the future, she'd like more wards involved to see what works, where there are gaps and successes.

"This is a fantastic way to go back to our roots of building community and making sure everyone is included in that community-building process."

Tang hopes to work with city administration more closely on innovative community projects, as it continues its anti-racism strategy.

The city said it's chosen 14 people to sit on an advisory board, which convened its first meeting in February.

The board consists of community leaders and anti-racism experts, serving as advisors to the city manager in structuring the independent body for its anti-racism strategy.