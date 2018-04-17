Community groups call for action against attackers of hijab-wearing mom, daughter

A mother and daughter attacked in an alleged hate incident at Edmonton's Southgate Shopping Centre this week were hospitalized with injuries, according to a statement released by a coalition of community groups who are calling for stronger condemnation of the assault.

One man is facing charges after a Tuesday afternoon reported assault in the mall's parking lot.

Edmonton police say a man approached two women wearing hijabs sitting in their vehicle and began yelling racially motivated obscenities at them.

Witnesses told police the man punched the passenger-side window, shattering the glass.

Fearing for her safety, the passenger ran from the vehicle, the man chased her, pushed her to the ground and began assaulting her.

The second woman tried to help and was also shoved to the ground. Several bystanders intervened to stop the attack.

Police charged 41-year-old Richard Bradley Stevens with two counts of assault and one count of mischief.

Members of Alberta's Black, Muslim and African communities are praising investigators for the charges against Stevens but are calling for police to announce charges against a second man who they say also participated in the assault.

Following a Friday meeting by video chat, 11 community groups came up with a statement that includes several requests to police, politicians and the wider community, including identifying the second suspect and sharing photos of both men that they allege were involved.

Asked about a second suspect, Edmonton police spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan said Saturday that the investigation is ongoing and that officers are in contact with the complainants.

The letter reveals that the two women are a mother and her adult daughter, and that they were hospitalized with severe injuries. Jibril Ibrahim, president of the Somali Canadian Cultural Society said Saturday that the mother's injuries were more serious.

"As a community, we are tremendously disturbed and hurt by this unfortunate incident. However, our realities are that it is not an isolated incident as many women from our communities came forward to share their experiences of hate —motivated violence — which is heartbreaking," the letter reads.

"This incident is personal because we know that hate-based violence differs from other types simply because hate-based violence sends a message that directly victimizes the individual harmed and the entire community to which the person is perceived to belong.

The group is also still calling for stronger condemnation of the attacks by Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

On Friday, statements from both Iveson and Kenney's offices condemned the attack on the women.

In the letter, the group stated that they also want both women to be provided with adequate support and care as they recover.