Last laugh: Fringe performer comes to terms with his autism through comedy

Comedian Adam Schwartz has always had trouble reading his audience.

His Asperger syndrome makes it nearly impossible to tell whether people are laughing at him or with him.

During his high school years growing up in Winnipeg, Schwartz said, he had no doubt he was the class clown and decided standup comedy was his calling.

"Having autism, I was a bit self-deluded," Schwartz in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "I thought I was hilarious because I always had my classmates laughing with, and at, me.

"And since I couldn't tell the difference, I just figured it was all good. I definitely couldn't tell then and I still have a hard time telling."

A social misfit finds the spotlight

Beyond his comedic career, Adam Schwartz has also penned a series of books about autism. (Adam Schwartz) But Schwartz — who is in Edmonton to perform his new show, Aspergers 2: Independence Day, at the Fringe Festival — got the last laugh.

He's been touring across the country as a comedian for years, earning acclaim for his self-deprecating jokes and "brilliantly awkward" deadpan delivery.

He is a regular on the Fringe Festival circuit and his first show Aspergers: A Tale of a Social Misfit sold out in many cities.

Adam has also penned a pair of books on autism: I've Got Aspergers, so I'm better than you...Shh. Don't tell mom!, for adult readers, and a children's book, Ana and the Substitute Teacher, about a young autistic girl who rescues her classmates.

This year's instalment of his Fringe show focuses on the challenges of getting a job and finally moving out of his parents' home.

Schwartz said his coming-of-age show also tackles some of the "crazy misconceptions" people have about the disorder, which causes difficulties with social communication and social interaction.

He's been getting great responses to his latest show, especially from fellow autistic people in the crowd. He often gets approached after a performance.

"I've been getting fantastic responses from the community at large and the autism community," Schwartz said.

"They often think I'm more socially awkward than I am because most of my jokes are self-deprecating, so I've had people come up to me and say, 'Yeah, I've got autism but I'm not as socially awkward as you.' "

It's not something that should be feared or something that you need to be in denial of like I was. - Adam Schwartz

Schwartz said his initial foray into professional standup wasn't easy but he stuck it out because of the amazing, supportive people in met in the industry.

Eventually, he found his voice and became a spokesperson for social misfits everywhere.

"I only came to terms with my autism since doing standup comedy," he said. "The more I started coming to terms with being socially awkward, the more I started coming to terms with autism.

"It's not something that should be feared or something that you need to be in denial of, like I was. It's something that can be embraced. It just makes us different and gives a different perspective on the world."

'Everyone wants to be represented'

Schwartz said he hopes his comedy gets a few laughs, but also provides some perspective on autism.

He wants to inspire other people who are like him while challenging harmful misconceptions about people who fall on the spectrum.

"Everyone wants to be represented in the arts," he said. "Everyone wants to see someone like them so they don't feel different.

"By doing standup comedy, I'm able to show them it's something that you can actually make fun of and makes jokes about, instead of seeing it as a scary menace."

Schwartz will be hitting the stage nightly at the Edmonton Fringe Fest which continues throughout the weekend in the Old Strathcona neighbourhood.