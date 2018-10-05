Driver hit by own tour bus killed in Columbia Icefield parking lot

A 52-year-old female tour bus driver was killed in the Columbia Icefield parking lot Thursday after her bus rolled forward, striking her as she stood outside.

Several witnesses were interviewed and it appears "the driver of the bus was outside of the bus and the bus rolled into her," RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott said Friday. "She suffered fatal injuries when she was struck."

RCMP are investigating "all the circumstances," she said.

"They would be targeted toward what was happening in the bus, any driver action before she got out of the bus," Scott said. "All of that will be under investigation trying to figure out exactly what happened."

Occupational Health and Safety has been notified, she added.

RCMP were alerted to the incident in the parking lot on Highway 93, south of Jasper by a 911 call at 1:18 p.m.

The bus also hit four parked vehicles before it came to a stop. Nobody else was hurt.