One pedestrian dead, another seriously injured following 2 collisions in Whitecourt

Two serious collisions in Whitecourt have left one pedestrian dead and another with serious injuries.

An SUV hit a pedestrian on Highway 43 and 51st Street around 5 a.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

The highway is the main corridor through Whitecourt, which is about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman from Edson, was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into the incident is on-going, police said.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, a 45-year-old man was struck by a train on railway property near 50th Avenue.

RCMP found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to Edmonton for treatment, police said in a news release.

Why the man was on the tracks is unknown, but RCMP believe drugs and/or alcohol may be factors.