Man, 40, dead after car collides with semi tractor-trailer near St. Paul, Alta.

A 40-year-old Edmonton man is dead after a two-vehicle collision with between a car and semi tractor-trailer Wednesday near St. Paul, Alta.

RCMP say a car was eastbound on Highway 646 when it struck an oncoming westbound semi truck.

St. Paul RCMP responded to the collision at 1:30 p.m. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours while police investigated.

St. Paul is about 200 km northeast of Edmonton.