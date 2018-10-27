Elderly pedestrian injured in southwest Edmonton vehicle collision

An elderly woman suffered what police describe as "significant" injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a southwest Edmonton crosswalk Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the crosswalk at Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive just after 9 a.m., said Edmonton Police Service acting Staff Sgt. Darryl Fox.

A small passenger car was making a right turn on Rabbit Hill Road to go south on Terwillegar Drive when it struck the woman, he said.

"She suffered some significant but non life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment."

She was with her husband at the time but he was not injured, Fox said. Alcohol and speed are not believed to have been factors in the collision.

Environmental factors like the weather, sun and glare appear to be possible factors, Fox said, but the collision remains under investigation.

Investigators closed a portion of the roadway Saturday morning to investigate, but it has since reopened.