Man dead, child seriously injured in collision northeast of Edmonton

One person is dead and three others — including a child — are injured after a two-vehicle collision northeast of Edmonton Friday evening.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said in a news release that the collision between an SUV and a pickup truck happened around 5:45 p.m. on Range Road 230 and Township Road 554 in Sturgeon County, which is about 10 kilometres from Gibbons, Alta.

The 36 year-old male driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene and a 12 year-old girl was transported by STARS air ambulance to the Stollery Children's Hospital with serious injuries, police said. The male driver and female passenger of the truck, both in their 60's, were transported to an Edmonton hospital via ground ambulance.

Police said it is not believed that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the intersection is closed while RCMP investigate.