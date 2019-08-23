Woman, 75, dies after being struck by vehicle in Camrose crosswalk

A 75-year-old woman was hit and killed in a crosswalk Thursday afternoon in Camrose, the Camrose Police Service reported Friday.

Around 3:45 p.m., a driver turning north onto 68th Street from Marler Drive struck a pedestrian who was using the crosswalk, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to hospital by EMS, and later died.

Police are not releasing any further information about the victim or the driver but thanked witnesses who they said helped the injured woman at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision. Police continue to investigate.