Coliseum Inn to offer temporary housing to Edmonton's homeless people

A 98-unit hotel on Wayne Gretzky Drive will become a temporary residence for some of Edmonton's homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis, says Homeward Trust Edmonton.

The Coliseum Inn, located a 10-minute walk from the day drop-in centre set up at the Expo Centre, will be leased and operated by Boyle Street Community Services with support from Homeward Trust and a federal government grant, says a news release.

"The Expo Centre is providing important services to community members during the day and for those needing isolation," Susan McGee, Homeward Trust's CEO, said in the news release.

"Now we are able to add a bridge housing option that further supports what we do every day — finding permanent homes for people who need them."

The temporary housing facility begins operations Monday.

The news release says the hotel rooms will provide short-term bridge housing while permanent housing solutions are found. The Coliseum Inn's proximity to the Expo Centre means people can continue to access services, which are being provided by Homeward Trust, Boyle Street and the Bissell Centre.

"Because of our location, we have been connected to this community and the organizations that serve them," said Alim Somji, executive vice-president of the Jaffer Group, which operates the hotel.

Beds in the isolation area at the Expo Centre are spread out to follow the rules of physical distancing. (Supplied by Ron Ramsay)

"Given how close it is to the Expo Centre and how that could help the teams provide services in either location, it was an easy decision."

The hotel, which was built in 1983, was the closest hotel to the Northlands Coliseum during the Oilers glory days. After the decision was made to move the arena downtown, it lost its main customer base and began rebranding as an affordable, family-friendly place to stay.

Since mid-March, all hotel bookings are dropped dramatically as people have stopped travelling.

After the COVID-19 crisis has subsided, the hotel will be returned to its previous commercial purposes, the news release says.

Boyle Street Community Services will manage day-to-day services at the hotel, according to Jordan Reiniger, the organization's executive director.

"This is a great example of our sector coming together and finding a good solution in a bad situation," Reiniger said. "As a partnership, we are better able to support our clients as they begin to take steps towards breaking the cycle of poverty."