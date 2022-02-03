Coliseum Inn could be converted to permanent housing in $18M city plan

The Coliseum Inn on 118th Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive is slated to become a permanent supportive housing complex for 98 people experiencing homelessness in Edmonton.

City council's executive committee agreed Wednesday the city should be part of the plan — led by housing agency Homeward Trust — to convert the 45-year-old hotel into bachelor apartments.

The deal involves the city contributing $7.3 million to the project, adding to $11 million from the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative Project.

The agreement needs final approval from council as a whole, expected next week.

Ashley Salvador, councillor for Ward Métis where the inn is located, said housing and homelessness remains one of the top issues for constituents.

"I've heard from so many Edmontonians and people in Ward Métis that they want to see vulnerable community members cared for," Salvador said Wednesday.

"The rise in encampments has made homelessness really visible in our neighbourhoods, so I think that this is going to be a really welcome addition."

'This is really huge'

Susan McGee, CEO of Homeward Trust, said the number of people becoming homeless has gone up substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a bigger challenge in terms of prevention, keeping our eye on the ball, making sure that we're providing a full range of supports and housing options," McGee told CBC News in an interview Wednesday.

The Coliseum Inn conversion would add to five projects — some 400 units — currently being built under the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation rapid housing program.

"This is really huge," McGee said. "This is one gap that has been so critical that we fill."

Boyle Street Social Services has been operating the inn as bridge housing since the early days of the pandemic.

Converting the inn to permanent supportive housing involves adding small kitchens in each apartment, which tenants would rent at subsidized rates, McGee explained.

Homeward Trust will also select an organization to operate the housing.

Coun. Andrew Knack also commented on the need for more stable, long-term housing, noting the sharp increase in encampments during the pandemic.

"We are in the middle of a housing crisis," Knack said. "That's why it was the No.1 issue I heard across every community when I was knocking on doors."

For the permanent supportive style of housing to work, the project needs operating money from the province.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has submitted a request to the Alberta government to contribute $24 million for mental health and addictions services to tenants of permanent supportive housing.

"I am hopeful that they will provide us that support," Sohi said during the meeting. "Operational funding is necessary as well, as part of making this into truly supportive housing."

The sale of the building has yet to be finalized. McGee said they're still working on environmental tests to prepare the older building for renovations.

Homeward Trust will also hold public information and engagement sessions with local residents before opening the facility, with tenants expected to move in at the end of 2022.

