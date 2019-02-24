Cold walk, warm hearts: $119,000 raised Bissell Centre homeless programs

A chilly walk through downtown streets gave more than 350 people a hint of what it's like for Edmonton's homeless while raising more than $119,000 for programs and services to help them out.

The Bissell Centre's Coldest Night of the Year walk on Saturday was the second time Edmonton has participated in the national event.

"We're walking in solidarity with our neighbours who are struggling on the street, who are vulnerable and susceptible to all the struggles that come with living in such a cold city, on the street and homeless," said Devin Komarniski, the Bissell Centre's communications manager.

The Edmonton event raised more than $119,000, exceeding its goal of $100,000 and making it the fifth highest total raised among the 133 participating cities.

Devin Komarniski, communications manager for the Bissell Centre, said the walk gives participants a hint of what it is like to be homeless. (Manuel Carrillos/CBC)

There were more than 350 people walking either the two-kilometre or five-kilometre distances. The 10K distance was cancelled due to a wind chill of -28, said Komarniski.

Komarniski said the money will go toward the Bissell's newly renovated community space, which provides access to basics like food, clothing, laundry and showers as well as connects people with employment opportunities and housing workshops.

Nationally, almost $5.2 million was raised by 21,500 walkers in 133 locations.

This was the second year that Josh Hudon, president of Adlyn Construction in Edmonton, has participated. He was captain of the team Adlyn Executes, which raised $25,292. It was the top team in Edmonton for funds raised, and fifth highest in the country.

'Sliver of the experience'

Hudon personally raised almost half of the team's final total.

I think the whole fundraiser makes a pretty big impact," he said Saturday night. "Throwing a hundred grand at that new centre is a lot of money, that seems fairly helpful. I'm glad to be here."

Komarniski is grateful for the people who banded into teams made up of friends, family or colleagues to take part in the event.

"For people coming to walk, to fundraise, they're coming for just a sliver of the experience that people have when they're living out rough, having to navigate between different service providers without a lot of warm places to retreat," he said.

"It gets really tough out here for people who are homeless. Things like frostbite and, unfortunately, even death with the cold snap that we've seen."