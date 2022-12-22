Bad weather brewing: Alberta's deep freeze set to end, expect powerful weekend winter storm

A bitterly cold mass of Arctic air that has chilled Alberta for days will soon make its exit, but the dangerously cold system will not go quietly.

The province will thaw out next week, but not before a powerful winter storm wallops the province just in time just in time to throw a wrench into holiday travel plans.

Environment Canada says the icy system that has gripped Alberta since Sunday will be pushed out by another low pressure system that will bring blowing winds, heavy snowfall and freezing rain to the province.

"I have good news and bad news," said Environment Canada meterologist Sara Hoffman in an interview Thursday.

"It'll get a little bit warmer, but the bad news is there will be a little bit of winter weather that comes along with that."

Hoffman said the storm is just coming onto view on the weather office's radar systems and is not yet reflected in the longterm forecast.

But bad weather is definitely brewing.

"We want people to know, relief will come, but there will be snow, especially northern parts of the province," Hoffman said.

"When a cold weather mass like this is so entrenched, it takes something strong to move it out."

The winter storm is forecast to last about 12 hours in Alberta, from Saturday evening into Sunday morning, Hoffman said.

The low pressure system will form over the Edmonton region before moving southeast and hitting Saskatchewan on Sunday.

Northern parts of Alberta, including Edmonton, can expect anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow. Some areas, especially the Grande Prairie region, will be hit with as much as 15 centimetres, Hoffman said.

The sharp rise in temperatures will also bring chinook winds, along with periods of freezing rain to communities across southern Alberta.

She said driving conditions will be "particularly poor" on highways across the province and she encouraged Albertans to adjust their holiday travel plans to avoid the worst of it.

The storm will be cold comfort to shivering Albertans.

The deep freeze, the coldest to date this winter season, has strained the power grid, shattered daily temperature records and created havoc for travellers.

As of Thursday morning, extreme cold warnings remained in place in every region of Alberta.

Environment Canada says the cold will bring windchill values between between –40 and –55.

In Edmonton, a high of –26C is expected Thursday afternoon, plunging to –29C overnight. In Calgary, the daytime temperature is expected to hover around –24C with a low of –30C overnight.

Furnaces have strained and car batteries have sputtered against the chill. Streets like polished glass have created havoc for travellers on city roads. Black ice and poor visibilty have plagued provincial highways, straining the demand for roadside services.

The Alberta Motor Association is asking for patience as the demand on their crews has multiplied in recent days. Customers can expect to wait up to 84 hours for a tow or up to 61 hours for a battery boost.

Air travellers have are also feeling the strain. Hundreds of flights have been grounded since Sunday due to inclement weather in Alberta and B.C. Both the Edmonton and Calgary airports warned Thursday of ongoing delays for travellers.

The Alberta Electric System Operator recorded a new all-time peak demand Monday. The operator issued a temporary grid alert on both Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, asking customers to cut back on usage or face the possibility of rolling brownouts.

As of Thursday morning, grid operations had returned to normal but customers are being encouraged to reduce their consumption until the coldsnap subsides.

An onslaught of daily temperature records were broken since the chill set in. According to a bulletin issued by Environment Canada, records were broken this week in more than 30 Alberta communities stretching from the badlands to the Rockies.