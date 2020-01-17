Cold re-leaf: Greenhouse opens doors to dogs during cold snap

In the recent cold snap it's been too cold for many Edmonton dog owners to bring their pet to the dog park.

With no place for pooches to roam, Salisbury Greenhouse in Sherwood Park has stepped up to fill the void — turning their greenhouse into a doghouse.

After posting on social media, the store has had dogs stopping in all day.

Through the deep freeze, the greenhouse is a bit of an oasis for dogs as there's lush greenery and plenty of room for dogs to walk around.