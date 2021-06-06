Cold Lake police search for teen swept away in Beaver River

Officials are searching for a youth who was swept away in Beaver River, just south of Cold Lake, Alta., on Saturday.

At about 12:15 p.m., Cold Lake RCMP responded to a report of a missing 17-year-old, Aaron Thir, who had been swept away while swimming in the Beaver River, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook group called Finding Aaron, the teen had gone fishing with his younger brother on the river when he lost his footing and was swept away with the current.

Emergency personnel, including officials with the Cold Lake RCMP, Cold Lake Fire and Rescue Services and EMS were involved in a search of the banks of the river, police said.

Civilian and Canadian Armed Forces search and rescue resources were called in to assist in the search, which also included a helicopter and crew.

The ground search continued throughout the day Saturday, but was hampered by dense brush and lack of trails, police said.

Fast moving water

"Swift currents within the river, logs and rocks in the water made the water treacherous for the searchers," police said.

The search continued Sunday, joined by Lloydminister search and rescue and other resources, police said.

"You can't really see too well into it right now, it's pretty murky and it is very fast moving," said Laura Lovatt, president of Cold Lake Search and Rescue Sunday.

In over 11 years, the incident is one of the first possible drownings Lovatt has heard about in the area, she said.

Cold Lake is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.