Alberta RCMP charge man with attempted murder after Mountie beaten with service baton

A 44-year-old man faces 24 criminal charges, including attempted murder, after using a northern Alberta Mountie's own service baton to beat the officer.

The assault occurred Tuesday after a stolen vehicle was spotted in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Cold Lake, about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

As the officer attempted to make an arrest, the suspect punched the officer in the head and took the service baton, striking the Mountie in the head numerous times with it, RCMP said.

The man then fled on foot, smashed the window of a nearby vehicle, threatened the driver with a knife and the baton, and drove away before later being arrested.

The accused, a resident of nearby Bonnyville, also faces charges of assault with a weapon, theft of a weapon from a peace officer and theft of a vehicle.

Following a bail hearing, the accused has been remanded into custody. He will appear in Cold Lake provincial court on July 22.

The officer was treated at hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and is recovering at home.

On Wednesday, Sgt. Ryan Howrish of the Cold Lake RCMP thanked people in the community for helping the injured Mountie and providing witness evidence.

"An incident like this highlights the unpredictable and dangerous situations we face on a daily basis," he said in a statement.