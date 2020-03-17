Man, 50, dead after fire inside Cold Lake men's shelter

A 50-year-old man is dead following a fire Saturday inside a homeless shelter in Cold Lake.

Emergency crews were called to Kokum's House shelter in the city's south end around 5 p.m., RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

A man found inside the burning building was airlifted to Edmonton in critical condition but died in hospital, RCMP said.

Several other people were treated for smoke inhalation. The building was extensively damaged.

Cold Lake General Investigative Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate, RCMP said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the fire to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Kokum's House, which operates out of a single-storey home, is managed by the Cold Lake Native Friendship Centre.

Police could not say if the man who died was client of the shelter or a staff member.