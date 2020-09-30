Cold Lake man killed in motorcycle crash
An investigation is underway after a Cold Lake man died in a motorcycle crash on Range Road 415A.
Motorcyclist passed two vehicles before crashing into ditch
A Cold Lake man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on Range Road 415A near the city, passing two vehicles before the crash occurred, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.
The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.
RCMP are not identifying the victim.