Skip to Main Content
Cold Lake man killed in motorcycle crash
Edmonton·New

Cold Lake man killed in motorcycle crash

An investigation is underway after a Cold Lake man died in a motorcycle crash on Range Road 415A.

Motorcyclist passed two vehicles before crashing into ditch

CBC News ·
Cold Lake RCMP say one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Tuesday on Range Road 415A. (CBC)

A Cold Lake man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on Range Road 415A near the city, passing two vehicles before the crash occurred, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

RCMP are not identifying the victim.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now