Cold Lake man killed in motorcycle crash

A Cold Lake man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was driving north on Range Road 415A near the city, passing two vehicles before the crash occurred, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

RCMP are not identifying the victim.