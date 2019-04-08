Van driver killed in crash with tanker truck in northeastern Alberta

A driver died Saturday morning after a van collided with a tanker truck at a highway intersection in northeastern Alberta.

Around 11:30 a.m., Cold Lake RCMP and emergency services responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 28 and Range Road 424, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Police said the driver of a grey van travelling east on Highway 28 collided with a westbound tanker truck. Road conditions were wet at the time.

The van driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police offered no other details about the driver.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by members of the Cold Lake detachment and an RCMP collision analyst.