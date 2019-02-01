Death of man near Cold Lake deemed a homicide

RCMP have deemed the death of a man in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations a homicide.

Darren Reid, 49, was found dead at a home on Tuesday, Cold Lake RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police were called to the English Bay area after reports of gunfire at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

An autopsy concluded the victim's cause of death was a homicide.

The homicide is still under investigation.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have been in the English Bay area between 1 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cold Lake First Nations is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.