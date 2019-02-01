New
Death of man near Cold Lake deemed a homicide
RCMP have now deemed the death of a man in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations a homicide.
Darren Reid, 49, found dead Tuesday at a home on Cold Lake First Nations reserve
RCMP have deemed the death of a man in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations a homicide.
Darren Reid, 49, was found dead at a home on Tuesday, Cold Lake RCMP said in a news release Friday.
Police were called to the English Bay area after reports of gunfire at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
An autopsy concluded the victim's cause of death was a homicide.
The homicide is still under investigation.
Police want to speak with anyone who may have been in the English Bay area between 1 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Cold Lake First Nations is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.