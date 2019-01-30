Cold Lake RCMP investigating suspicious death of man

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found in a home in the Cold Lake area on Wednesday.

Cold Lake RCMP were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday after reports of gunfire in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations, police said in a news release.

A man was found dead inside a home by police.

The age and name of the man is not being released by RCMP at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit with assistance from Cold Lake RCMP, forensic and police dog teams continue to investigate.

Police are looking to speak with anyone that may have been in the English Bay area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cold Lake RCMP.

Cold Lake First Nations is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.