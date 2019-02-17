First used Australian fighter jets land in Cold Lake, Alta

Two CF-18 fighter jets touched down in Cold Lake, Alta., this weekend — the first of 18 interim aircraft to arrive in Canada over the next three years.

In a press release Sunday, the Department of National Defence called the arrival of the aircraft an "important milestone and investment in sustaining our current CF-18 Hornet fleet."

The single-seat aircraft arrived from Nellis, Nevada, where they were participating in a military exercise, the department said.

Canada is buying the 18 fighter aircraft and materials from Australia for approximately $90 million to replace its ageing fleet.

The total cost of the interim aircraft, including modifications, inspections and changes to infrastructure and program costs, is estimated to be $360 million.

The Hornets are the same type Canada has now, which the defence department said can be integrated quickly into the existing fleet.

"The interim fighter fleet is key to ensuring the Royal Canadian Air Force can continue to fulfill their missions and ensure the safety of Canadians and Canada," said Harjit S. Sajjan, Canada's minister of defence. "We are familiar with these aircraft and are confident that they can provide the additional support our current fleet requires."

The remaining 16 planes will be delivered at regular intervals for the next three years, the dept. said.

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force greet the pilot of a CF-18 jet in Cold Lake, Alta., on Sunday. (Dept. of National Defence)

Canadian companies have been contracted to modify the planes to match the configuration of Canada's CF-18 aircraft.

The final aircraft are expected to arrive by the end of 2021.

The formal request for proposals for the future fighter jets is expected to be released in spring 2019. The Department of National Defence is aiming to award a contract in by 2022 with the aircraft to be delivered in 2025.

The City of Cold Lake is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton and is home to 4 Wing Cold Lake, the busiest fighter base in Canada.

In December 2018, the federal government announced it will be moving part of the aircraft testing operations from CFB Cold Lake to the international airport in Ottawa.

Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland is concerned moving the Aerospace Engineering Test Establishment (AETE) will result in lost jobs for the city.