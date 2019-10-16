Car dealership worker sexually assaulted during test drive, police say

A 55-year-old man from Fort Kent, Alta., sexually assaulted a female employee of a Cold Lake car dealership during a test drive, RCMP said Wednesday.

The man requested a test drive at a car dealership on Oct. 4, police said in a news release.

"An adult female employee accompanied the male for the trip," the release said. "During the course of the test drive, the female victim was driven to a secluded area and sexually assaulted by the male suspect."

Police later seized electronic devices during a search of the suspect's home.

The suspect was arrested and charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, unsafe storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is now out on bail. His next court appearance is Oct. 23 in Cold Lake provincial court.

He was released on conditions including he not visit any Alberta car dealership. He is also prohibited from possessing a cell phone with photo/video capabilities.

RCMP said they have "debriefed" people at car dealerships in the area. Cold Lake RCMP victim services is engaged in the investigation.

Cold Lake is 290 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. Fort Kent, a hamlet, is about 40 kilometres southwest of Cold Lake.