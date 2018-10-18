'Cockroaches of all life stages noted in food:' poor sanitation closes Edmonton restaurant

A Edmonton Chinese food restaurant has been ordered closed after inspectors discovered a slew of health code violations, including a cockroach-infested kitchen.

The health inspection on Oct. 3, found Taipan Cafe at 10627 97th St. found evidence of an "extensive cockroach infestation" throughout the entire building, including the food.

"Many live and dead cockroaches of all life stages noted in food and on glue boards, counters, food equipment, utensils, containers and structures," reads the Environmental Public Health inspection.

"A cockroach egg sack was noted on the outside of a food container."

Poor sanitation, hazardous foods

Inspectors found evidence of poor sanitation throughout the entire facility. There was "grime, grease and food debris accumulation" on kitchen equipment.

"Multiple high-risk hazardous foods," including noodles, eggs and meat, were being stored, thawed or cooked at improper temperatures.

Food equipment was stored in basement-area utility space unapproved for food storage and subject to sewer back-up.

Food and cleaning supplies were improperly labelled. Food preparation was apparently being conducted in the dish pit and many meals were left uncovered in the kitchen giving "access to the cockroaches or other potential sources of contamination."

Cooking surfaces and utensils were improperly washed and at least one employee failed to wash their hands after handling meat.

"Hanging poultry was in direct contact with the dirty and greasy shelving in the walk-in cooler and above an open container of tofu," the report reads.

"A staff member was observed to be handling raw meat and then continued to another task without his washing hands. He had to be instructed to wash his hands by the public health inspector."

Some of the other violations include:

A large pot of broth had heavy food debris and grime on the inside and out. Manager could not say when or how the pot was last cleaned.

Reuseable, non-disposable, orange, rubber kitchen gloves were used for both food handling and washing dirty dishes. These did not appear to be washed or sanitized between uses.

Food was being stored in, or on, non-food grade material. Raw meat bones were stored in a non-food-grade, black garbage bag. Food was being stored directly on newspaper.

The restaurant was ordered to remain closed as it overhauls its food management practices, cleans all of its kitchen equipment, completes repairs, and brings in a pest-control company.

The owners could not be reached, but a voicemail on the restaurant's main phone number tells patrons the restaurant is currently closed for renovations.