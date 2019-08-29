Cocaine, cash and BMWs seized in Edmonton drug trafficking investigation

An investigation into drug trafficking in Edmonton has resulted in the seizure of nearly five kilograms of cocaine, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams reported Thursday.

ALERT received concerns of drug trafficking activity in July, the organization said in a news release.

Officers searched a home in the Garneau neighbourhood as well as a storage facility in Lewis Farms Industrial area.

During the searches, officers seized 4.8 kilograms of cocaine, more than $16,000 cash, two prohibited handgun magazines and two BMW vehicles.

The seized cocaine included this one-kilogram package marked with an image of Mickey Mouse and the number seven. (ALERT)

On Aug. 20, ALERT arrested three suspects with help from the Edmonton Police Service.

"In the scheme of ALERT's business, this is really a short-term investigation," ALERT spokesperson, Mike Tucker told CBC News Thursday.

Some of the seized cocaine is branded with an image of Mickey Mouse and the number seven.

"Organized crime groups will press [cocaine] as a way of identifying themselves, or some type of marking or indication, in this case Mickey Mouse. We've see Batman and Superman before, Rolls Royce," Tucker said.

Symbols used to mark cocaine change frequently, Tucker said, so they don't help law enforcement keep track of organized crime groups long-term.

The suspects include two men from Kelowna, B.C., ages 22 and 28, and a 26-year-old woman from Kamloops.

They are facing multiple charges, including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited device.