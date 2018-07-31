Train derailment causes diesel spill at Edmonton rail yard

Diesel was spilled at a north Edmonton rail yard after five train cars and two locomotives derailed overnight.

An unspecified amount of diesel fuel was spilled on one of the CN Walker Yard tracks after a locomotive fuel tank was punctured as a result of the derailment, according to a CN spokesperson.

The five cars and two locomotives involved were able to stay upright on the track, according to a statement sent to CBC News.

Environmental crews contained the leak to the rail yard, located near 117th Street and 127th Avenue.

The fire department was at the rail yard overnight but had left the scene as of 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews worked on re-railing the cars Tuesday morning; other operations at the Walker Yard are not affected.

CN officials are still investigating the cause of the incident.