Two CN rail workers seriously injured after being struck by truck in Parkland County

Two CN railway workers were struck by a pickup truck on Highway 60 Friday night in Parkland County, RCMP said on Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m., Parkland RCMP responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at a railway crossing on Highway 60 between Highways 16 and 16A. A pickup truck driving north from Highway 16A struck the two crew members, RCMP said in a news release.

Both crew members were transported to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said. Police added that next of kin had been notified about the accident.

The pickup truck driver remained on scene and reported no injuries, police said.

The crew members were working to repair damage to the railway track caused by a derailed train. An RCMP collision analyst was on the scene Saturday morning as a police investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said this stretch of Highway 60 between Highways 16 and 16A was initially closed this morning, but has since been re-opened to traffic, with police and emergency crews no longer at the scene.