Clock running out on stayed murder charge in Edmonton infant's death

The Alberta Crown has less than seven weeks if it wishes to reactivate a murder charge in the death of a six-month-old baby.

Darren James Gagnon was charged with second-degree murder in the July 2016 death of Phoenix Jones-Pidgeon. The Crown stayed the charge last March after deciding there was no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

Gagnon was supposed to go to trial in April 2021. Before the trial began, the judge was asked to rule on the admissibility of a confession made by Gagnon to an Edmonton police detective.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Burrows decided he had a reasonable doubt the confession was voluntary, so he deemed it inadmissible.

The victim's mother said she didn't even know the case had been in court until she got a request from the Crown to attend a meeting last March.

She was furious when she found out the case had collapsed.

"They explained to us that the Crown deemed their biggest piece of evidence non-admissible in court and that they cannot move further with any criminal proceedings because what they had was not admissible," Brittany Pidgeon said.

The young mother's anger deepened after she read the medical examiner's report and the judge's decision.

She found out her baby had died from lethal head trauma and that, in the judge's opinion, the Edmonton police detective who got a confession from the accused killer made mistakes along the way.

'He's not breathing'

Pidgeon said the day her baby died began just like any other day.

"Perfectly normal," she said. "He ate. He did everything that he normally does in the morning. I changed him. Then I gave him a kiss and I left."

His mother described Phoenix Jones-Pidgeon as a happy baby. (Brittany Pidgeon/Facebook)

Gagnon was living in her basement and he came upstairs to babysit when Pidgeon left for work.

Later in the morning, she said she texted Gagnon to tell him not to give the baby yogurt. She said Gagnon replied with, "He's not breathing."

Pidgeon asked if her baby was alive and said Gagnon replied that he didn't know.

She told him to check, then called 911.

Phoenix was rushed to hospital where he was kept alive long enough for his organs to be donated.

"I was in the hospital room when they were taking pictures of my son," she said. "I did not see any physical injuries on him. My guess was shaken baby, but I didn't have that confirmed until March of last year."

In February 2018, police conducted polygraphs on Pidgeon, Gagnon and another female babysitter.

A second-degree murder charge against Darren James Gagnon was stayed in March 2021. (Darren Gagnon/Facebook)

Gagnon's polygraph interview with Det. Dan Furman lasted five hours. Justice Burrows sharply criticized Furman's approach, describing it as "patronizing, condescending and highly manipulative."

Throughout the polygraph, Gagnon continued to insist he had not caused the baby's injury.

In a post-polygraph interview, Furman told Gagnon that the medical evidence did not support Gagnon's version of events.

The detective neglected to remind Gagnon that he had the right to remain silent and that anything he said could be offered as evidence.

Finally, Gagnon told the detective that when the baby wouldn't stop crying, he used his foot to rock the baby seat hard. Gagnon demonstrated a vigorous pumping action and said the baby's head was bouncing off the back of the car seat. He said it lasted five minutes.

Then Phoenix stopped breathing.

"I'm a horrible person," Gagnon told the detective as he broke down in tears.

'He couldn't fight or defend himself'

Pidgeon holds out little hope that the Crown will reactivate the murder charge against Gagnon before the clock runs out.

"I've talked to the detectives that were involved with my son's case on multiple occasions and told them this is bullcrap," she said. "They said that it's out of their hands now. It's in the hands of the Crown prosecutors and the Crown prosecutors have no desire to continue."

Edmonton police detective Dan Furman in a photo posted in a 2006 EPS report. (Edmonton Police Service)

In the end, she blames Furman.

An Edmonton police spokesperson said EPS is reviewing the judge's decision, along with the circumstances surrounding it to determine if any action is required. She added that Furman is a trained polygrapher and interviewer.

Pidgeon said she decided to make the situation public because wants Phoenix to be remembered.

"He's not just going to be pushed under the rug like he never mattered," Pidgeon said.

"He couldn't fight or defend himself and I'm not going to let that be forgotten."