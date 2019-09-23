Faith a key part of the equation in fighting climate change, Edmonton vigil told

Edmonton youth preparing to march in climate strikes later this week have been given the support — and blessing — of city faith leaders from all denominations.

"We want to be part of an opportunity to encourage members of our faith communities to think more seriously about what's going on in our world and the crisis that we're facing," Anglican Rev. Scott Sharman said Sunday at a climate prayer vigil, organized by a coalition of interfaith groups, at the legislature grounds.

"Religion, philosophy, people's deeply-held beliefs, give them reasons for why they care about things and give them inspiration and courage for taking risks, for making sacrifices, for facing challenges," Sharman said.

"We see faith as being a key part of this equation."

Anglican Rev. Scott Sharman said faith is a key part in the climate action equation. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

The event, which included prayer, song and Indigenous ceremonial drumming, was held to demonstrate support from faith communities for the youth-led climate strikes happening this week.

Thousands of youth around the world marched last Friday for climate action ahead of Monday's United Nations climate action summit in New York.

Youth will take to the streets again on Friday, including a march in Edmonton that will start at Churchill Square at noon and end at the legislature.

Global action

"This week is a big global week of action, the biggest that the world has ever seen and we wanted as people of faith to show our support for the youth-led and Indigenous-led strike that's happening here in the city," said vigil organizer Gabrielle Gelderman.

Faith traditions represented at the vigil included Islam, Buddhism, Jewish and Christian traditions.

While the faith groups don't agree on all matters of religion, coming together over climate change was simple, Gelderman said.

Edmonton climate prayer vigil organizer Gabrielle Gelderman said climate change transcends divisions between faith traditions. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

"Climate change is such a huge issue that affects us all, even though it affects us differently. So it's something that really transcends a lot of boundaries that normally cause divisions between faith traditions," she said.

People often draw ideas, energy and motivation from their faith, Sharman said — for the good and sometimes bad responses to climate challenges.

'Distorted teachings'

"Sometimes faith communities have been responsible for certain distorted teachings that have led to environmental abuses of various kinds so it's really important for us to counter that and make sure that we help our people understand how they can get involved in this and why it's important," he said.

Gelderman hopes the vigil will encourage more people of faith to take part in Friday's climate march. The coalition of faith groups plans to have a banner at that event.

"And we're hoping that people of all faith traditions can march with us and publicly demonstrate our support," she said.