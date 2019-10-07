'Very ticked off commuters': Climate protest shuts down Walterdale Bridge during rush hour

Tensions ran high Monday morning as climate action protesters shut down traffic on the Walterdale Bridge, making all three northbound lanes impassable to commuters during rush hour traffic.

Extinction Rebellion, the group behind the hour-long protest, began blocking traffic at 7 a.m.

Around 10 protesters with hands linked blocked drivers from crossing the bridge. A line of waiting vehicles immediately began to snake up the length of Walterdale Hill and Queen Elizabeth Park Road.

Organizers, who planned on waving banners and handing out cookies to passing motorists, described the protest as peaceful but some commuters clashed with demonstrators.

'Fists flying'

A revving motorcycle could be seen driving around the line of protesters. Another driver attempted to swerve around the demonstrators while repeatedly honking his horn. Bicycles the protesters had placed along the road as a barrier were thrown to the curb.

Many other drivers got out of their vehicles to scream and curse at the demonstrators.

Some drivers became irate as climate action protectors blocked the Walterdale Bridge during rush hour Monday morning. (Lydia Neufeld/CBC)

Edmonton police were on scene all morning diverting traffic from the area. An EPS spokesperson said officers responded to reports of fighting on the bridge.

"I think there were some very ticked off commuters to say the very least," EPS Staff Sgt. Neil Thompson said in an interview with CBC News.

"I think there might have been some fists flying but I think that stopped fairly quickly."

The bridge was cleared around 8 a.m. after police had a discussion with the demonstrators, Thompson said.

"The bridge is clear. We said, 'Please.'"

Thompson said police negotiated an agreement that the demonstrators would only stay until 8:15 a.m. "and they honoured their word" by leaving a few minutes earlier.

"The roads are bare," he said.

10 protestors blocking access across Walterdale br <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> Man laying on his horn trying to get them to move <a href="https://t.co/nT4AD2wuYK">pic.twitter.com/nT4AD2wuYK</a> —@LydiaNeufeldCBC

The protest was part of the #BridgeOut campaign, a series of similar actions taking place across North America and Europe.

Extinction Rebellion targeted Toronto's Bloor Viaduct and the MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, backing up commuter traffic as thousands of people seek alternate routes to work. Demonstrators also planned similar protests in London, Paris, Berlin and New York.

"By engaging in civil disobedience, Extinction Rebellion Canada hopes to pressure elected officials to enact legally-binding policies to reduce Canada's carbon emissions to net-zero by 2025," reads a news release from Extinction Rebellion.

"This demand aligns with what the world's best climate scientists tell us is needed to prevent runaway global warming."