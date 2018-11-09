Skip to Main Content
Clear bags only for Ariana Grande show at Rogers Place

Rogers Place is reminding Edmonton fans of singer Ariana Grande that a mandatory clear bag policy is in effect for Thursday's show.

Fans must comply with the policy for Thursday's Edmonton concert

Ariana Grande is performing at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday and fans are being warned they will need to bring their belongings in a clear bag. (Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Edmonton fans of singer Ariana Grande are being reminded that a mandatory clear bag policy is in effect for Thursday's show at Rogers Place.

Fans must comply with the following rules, the Oilers Entertainment Group said Tuesday:

  • Each fan may carry one bag
  • All bags must be clear/transparent: either plastic, vinyl or PVC
  • All bags must not exceed 30 centimetres by 15 centimetres by 30 centimetres
  • Clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) of up to four litres in capacity are also allowed
  • All belongings must be individually placed in clear bags and cannot be placed in additional bags within
  • An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose
  • No other bags will be allowed in the venue
  • No on-site check-in or storage will be allowed for bags
The venue provided this illustration showing an approved clear bag and one that is not approved, and tips on how items should be packed. (Oilers Entertainment Group)

In 2017, a Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. was struck by a suicide bombing, which left 22 dead and 59 others injured. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Grande's other shows for her Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off March 19, have implemented the same security policy.

Grande's first Canadian tour stop was Montreal, followed by a show in Toronto. Thursday's Edmonton concert will be followed by one in Vancouver on Saturday. A second Toronto concert is scheduled for June.

Grande also sells clear tote bags on her website.

Ariana Grande is selling different types of clear bags that fans can take to her Sweetener World Tour concerts. (arianagrande.com)

