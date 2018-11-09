Clear bags only for Ariana Grande show at Rogers Place
Fans must comply with the policy for Thursday's Edmonton concert
Edmonton fans of singer Ariana Grande are being reminded that a mandatory clear bag policy is in effect for Thursday's show at Rogers Place.
Fans must comply with the following rules, the Oilers Entertainment Group said Tuesday:
- Each fan may carry one bag
- All bags must be clear/transparent: either plastic, vinyl or PVC
- All bags must not exceed 30 centimetres by 15 centimetres by 30 centimetres
- Clear plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) of up to four litres in capacity are also allowed
- All belongings must be individually placed in clear bags and cannot be placed in additional bags within
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after thorough proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose
- No other bags will be allowed in the venue
- No on-site check-in or storage will be allowed for bags
In 2017, a Grande concert in Manchester, U.K. was struck by a suicide bombing, which left 22 dead and 59 others injured. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
- 'Everybody … screamed and started running'
- Ariana Grande to play Manchester, 2 years after arena bombing
Grande's other shows for her Sweetener World Tour, which kicked off March 19, have implemented the same security policy.
Grande's first Canadian tour stop was Montreal, followed by a show in Toronto. Thursday's Edmonton concert will be followed by one in Vancouver on Saturday. A second Toronto concert is scheduled for June.
Grande also sells clear tote bags on her website.
