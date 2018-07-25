2,170 photos later: Woman's 1 photo a day streak highlights Edmonton's bright spots
Clare Gibson, who now lives in Edmonton, uses it to maintain a proper work-life balance
When Clare Gibson started taking a picture a day in Sheffield, England and posting it on social media, she wanted a better work-life balance.
Almost six years and 2,170 photos later, Gibson finds herself continuing to take a photo a day and post it on Instagram and Twitter.
After moving from Sheffield to Edmonton in 2013, she maintained her photo-a-day obligation as a way of maintaining one part of her life while everything else changed.
"It was a sense of purpose, particularly in the first couple of weeks," Gibson told CBC's Radio Active.
The project got her out of the house and exploring Edmonton. "I go to a lot more places than some of my friends who have been born and bred in Edmonton and have lived here their whole life," she said.
Among her many photos, a few stand out for Gibson. A photo of a person changing the letters on the Garneau Theatre's sign for the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
It marked the start of her involvement with the Global Vision Festival, now called Northwestfest.
"It's the start of me integrating more into the city," Gibson said.
Another more recent photo that is important to her is the photo she posted from this year's Pride Festival. "That particular woman, there's something magical about the way she was looking," she said.
What started as a way to help her work-life balance has turned into a nearly six-year project for Gibson. "Ultimately, I do do it because of what I get out of it," she said.
Year 6: day 346: when you surreptitiously take a picture of the radio host interviewing you... thanks for having me <a href="https://twitter.com/adriennepancbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@adriennepancbc</a> it was an honour to talk to you about my photo a day project <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCEdmonton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCEdmonton</a> <a href="https://t.co/UfdXas3rg5">pic.twitter.com/UfdXas3rg5</a>—@CG_Creative