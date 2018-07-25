2,170 photos later: Woman's 1 photo a day streak highlights Edmonton's bright spots

When Clare Gibson started taking a picture a day in Sheffield, England and posting it on social media, she wanted a better work-life balance.

Almost six years and 2,170 photos later, Gibson finds herself continuing to take a photo a day and post it on Instagram and Twitter.

After moving from Sheffield to Edmonton in 2013, she maintained her photo-a-day obligation as a way of maintaining one part of her life while everything else changed.

'This photo epitomizes the eclectic nature of Whyte Ave and why I love Old Strathcona. There is always something new, bizarre or quirky to see if you just look,' Gibson says about photo number 938. (Clare Gibson/Supplied)

"It was a sense of purpose, particularly in the first couple of weeks," Gibson told CBC's Radio Active.

The project got her out of the house and exploring Edmonton. "I go to a lot more places than some of my friends who have been born and bred in Edmonton and have lived here their whole life," she said.

Among her many photos, a few stand out for Gibson. A photo of a person changing the letters on the Garneau Theatre's sign for the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

This photo holds special meaning to Gibson, as it represents her integrating more into Edmonton. (Clare Gibson/Supplied)

It marked the start of her involvement with the Global Vision Festival, now called Northwestfest.

"It's the start of me integrating more into the city," Gibson said.

Another more recent photo that is important to her is the photo she posted from this year's Pride Festival. "That particular woman, there's something magical about the way she was looking," she said.

'I am a big ally of people in the LGBTQ2+ community and love that Pride is celebrated and sometimes protested in my neighbourhood,' Gibson says of this photo, taken on day 2,126 at this year's Pride Festival. (Clare Gibson/Supplied)

What started as a way to help her work-life balance has turned into a nearly six-year project for Gibson. "Ultimately, I do do it because of what I get out of it," she said.