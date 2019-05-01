Spring campaign shortfall prompts CKUA radio to launch 'Spring Fundraiser 2.0'

Donor-funded CKUA radio came up short in its spring fundraising campaign and for the first time, the station is doing a second round.

The independent radio station relies on donations for 65 per cent of its annual $5.5 million operating budget.

This year, the station came up $112,000 short with its spring fundraiser, which was launched in early April in an attempt to avoid the Easter holiday weekend.

What CKUA didn't anticipate was getting caught up in the middle of a provincial election, which the station says diverted people's attention elsewhere.

'It was just slow'

"As the campaign started, we know the patterns, we're watching that all the time and it was just slow," said Natalie O'Toole, director of philanthropy at CKUA.

The April fundraiser, which finished a couple of days before the provincial election on April 16, raised about $573,000 but still fell short of its goal by $112,000. That's how 'Spring Fundraiser 2.0' was born. It's the first time the station has ever launched a second fundraiser back-to-back to make up for a shortfall.

"We spent the last two weeks scrambling to pull ourselves together to come out with what we're doing at the moment," O'Toole said.

'So many new ears'

The second fundraiser started Monday and by Tuesday afternoon, donations hit the $55,000 mark.

Alberta Morning host Grant Stovel, who started volunteering at the station in 2006, said relying on donations is what makes CKUA so unique.

We're creeping up on the halfway point! The response to our Spring Fundraiser 2.0 has been amazing -- we're already almost halfway to our goal!<br><br>Just over $58,000 left to go! Show your support at <a href="https://t.co/U8Ht4KPNsw">https://t.co/U8Ht4KPNsw</a> <a href="https://t.co/nNpdRXyHJ4">pic.twitter.com/nNpdRXyHJ4</a> —@ckuaradio

This second spring campaign has produced a second wave of support, he said.

"There's so many new ears on CKUA all the time we know if we can get them to look inside their heart and know that, 'Hey I'm a listener I need to become a donor' that they're going to pick up the torch, so that's what the fundraiser was all about," Stovel said.

The station normally stages two major campaigns per year, one in the spring and one in the fall.

Listeners can find out more about how to donate to the station on its website at CKUA.com.