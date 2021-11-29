Citywide residential parking ban for Edmonton starts at midnight, city says

For the first time, the City of Edmonton will implement a Phase 2 citywide parking ban, directly impacting residents where they live.

The ban, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, ban drivers from parking on any residential roads or alleys until they have been cleared of snow and ice.

The same rule applies to roads in industrial areas.

"You do not have to wait for the city to end the ban before parking on a cleared road," the city says on its website.

As soon as the roadway is clear, parking will be permitted if parking is normally allowed, including in areas marked "Seasonal No Parking."

During the ban, parking will be permitted in signed snow and ice alternative parking stalls and lots.

And with permission, drivers can park their vehicles in parking spaces on a neighbour's property, the city says.

The Phase 2 ban follows a Phase 1 parking ban that ended Nov. 20 after heavy snowfall earlier in the month.

The Phase 1 ban, implemented on Nov. 16, allowed crews to clear snow and ice from major roads, core business areas and bus routes.

At the time, the city said it did not anticipate calling a Phase 2 ban.

Andrew Grant, general supervisor of infrastructure operations, will speak to the media Monday about the new parking ban.