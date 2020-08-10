City to address mask exemption cards after mixed response from public

The ease of acquiring mask exemption cards from the City of Edmonton has raised concerns about how the protocol fits into the city's mandate bylaw.

David Aitken, chair of the city's COVID-19 task force, will address the media on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. about the recently introduced program. You can watch it live here.

The city began giving out the cards this weekend at city-owned recreation facilities. On Saturday and Sunday, 1,289 exemption cards were issued and another 375 were given out Monday morning, according to a city news release.

That total represents "well below one per cent of Edmonton's population," said the release. Of 32,407 who have attended a recreation centre since the bylaw went into effect on Aug. 1, 990 were not wearing a face covering with 583 of those under two years old.

The exemption cards are being distributed on an honour system and do not require proof that the recipient falls under an exemption category.

There are many exemptions to the mask bylaw, including for those with mental or physical limitations, or who have difficulty getting a mask on and off.

While it is a city administration program, Coun. Jon Dziadyk is in support, saying it may not be perfect but it addresses the fact that many people are exempt from wearing masks.

"There's a base level of trust here and if it's being abused, then we'll revisit that," he said during an interview with CBC's Edmonton AM.

He said in the middle of a pandemic, not everyone with a condition can go out to get a doctor's note. Moreover, the implementation protects people's privacy.

A Monday news release from the city said requiring proof of a health issue — such as a doctor's note — would not be a good use of health care resources. Similarly, city staff would not be in a position to assess health information.

"The people that are handing out these cards are basically repurposed lifeguards or other people that are working in the rec centres," Dziadyk said.

The councillor said he's seen backlash on social media against people not wearing masks in public, but noted that many conditions are not visible to the naked eye.

He said exemption cards could ease some of these tensions.

'Doesn't make sense'

Jon Dzydiak was one of three councillors who voted against the mask bylaw, suggesting it be reviewed further by administration.

Coun. Mike Nickel, who also opposed the bylaw, said Tuesday the exemption cards would create fear and anxiety about enforcement.

"Why pass a bylaw if you're just gonna hand out exemption cards to it and there's no questions asked? It just doesn't make any sense."

Nickel said the issue dates back to a lack of clarity over how the bylaw would be enforced, saying city council's decision backed administration into a corner.

"I don't think they can really get a win out of this," he said.

The city's emergency advisory committee is expected to meet Thursday.

Edmontonians with this card are exempt from wearing a mask or face covering in an indoor public space. (CBC News)

Revolution Cycle public relations manager Michael MacFynn says COVID-19 restrictions have been challenging enough even without factoring in the exemption cards.

"[It] still doesn't change our policy," he said Monday. "Don't have a mask, no service."

The bike shop in west Edmonton has had at least one altercation with a customer who refused to wear a mask. With an immuno-compromised wife at home, MacFynn is personally worried about catching the disease from someone who disingenuously picked up a card.

"Our job is to put people in bicycles," he said. "We don't want to be policing COVID rules, we don't want to be policing city bylaws."

Cherie Klassen, executive director of the Old Strathcona Business Association, said there was little communication from the city about the cards.

"I think that would have been appreciated from many people's perspective, to talk it through and understand," she said Monday.

Preliminary feedback for the mask mandate bylaw had been largely positive, Klassen said, with many businesses reporting that compliance seemed to be higher.

"They felt that it took the pressure off them needing to institute their own mask policies within their business," she said.

"I think our concern now is, are we just reverting back to what we had before?"