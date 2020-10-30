City selects builder for $2.6B Valley Line West LRT project

The City of Edmonton has selected a partnership team to build and partially finance the 14-kilometre Valley Line West LRT line running between downtown and Lewis Farms.

The winning proposal came from Marigold Infrastructure Partners (MIP), consisting of member companies: Colas, Parsons, Standard General, Francl Architecture, Fast & Epp and Stantec.

The group will now enter into final discussions with the city, with the contract expected to be finalized by the end of the year, the city said in a news release Friday.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and is anticipated to take about five to six years to complete.

"We're confident our rigorous competitive process has culminated in the selection of a strong team to deliver the Valley Line West LRT at good value for Edmontonians," Brad Smid, Valley Line director, said in the release.

The city launched its Valley Line West procurement process in January, narrowing down bidders to a shortlist in March.

Each had to demonstrate its ability to meet the city's technical requirements, before submitting a financial proposal.

The release says the construction project will contribute to the city's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

An assessment of the project estimates construction will generate 8,800 jobs in the province and 2,700 more across Canada.

The province has committed $1.47 billion to the $2.67-billion project, while the federal government put up $1 billion. The remainder will be funded by the city.

It's the second phase of the Valley Line, a low-floor urban style LRT line connecting Mill Woods to Lewis Farms. The first phase of the project, Valley Line Southeast, is expected to be completed next summer.