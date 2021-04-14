City seeks feedback on footbridge connecting northeast Edmonton with Strathcona County

The City of Edmonton wants the public's feedback on a new footbridge across the North Saskatchewan River that will connect northeast Edmonton with Strathcona County.

The footbridge will cross the river near 167th Avenue in the rural Horse Hill area, and link up with Township Road 540 in Strathcona County.

The idea is to improve access between the two areas for a continuous use of the valley's multi-use trail system. The project is in the earliest planning stages.

An online engagement session is being held tonight to gather more feedback. Background information on the project will be provided, and city staff will answer questions from the public.

The session starts at 7 p.m. and you can register on the city's website .

"At this stage, it is that point where we can collect ideas and put together a concept, so when we take it further later on in the fall of 2021 into preliminary design, we can enhance it and make sure it's incorporated into the design," project manager Ali Alou told CBC's Edmonton AM on Wednesday.

Alou said the location for the bridge was identified in a feasibility study completed in January 2020.

The Edmonton side of the valley is home to the Horse Hill residential neighbourhood and a golf course, The Quarry. On the Strathcona County side is another golf course, The Legends Golf and Country Club.

The design phase will consider upgrades to the open spaces around the trails, recreational upgrades as well as access to the footbridge.

Construction for the project is expected to start in the fall of 2022 and finish two years later, according to the city website.

Consultation has already been conducted with First Nations and other communities to share insights, concerns, and historical and cultural references about the proposed site.

Alou said an online survey that will be posted after tonight's online session. It will be open until April 29.