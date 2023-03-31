City seeks approval for $5M extension on Valley Line Southeast LRT consulting contract

The City of Edmonton is asking council to approve $5 million to extend a contract with AECOM Canada Ltd. for consulting services on the delayed Valley Line Southeast LRT.

The city released the request Thursday on the agenda of council's executive committee, scheduled to meet April 14.

"This amendment allows Administration to retain the existing Owner's Engineer team currently supporting the Valley Line Stage 1 (Southeast) for an extended duration," the report says.

The 13-kilometre portion of the Valley Line Southeast LRT from Mill Woods to downtown is more than two years behind the original opening date of December 2020.

Coun. Tim Cartmell said AECOM is an objective, third-party group advising the city on the project.

"Circumstances are encountered during construction that can affect time, cost, schedule, other parameters of a project," Cartmell said. "The city does not employ design engineers, so they've got those that can advise them when matters come up."

It's fair to deduce that the city is seeking a contract extension because of the delays, he said in an interview with CBC News Thursday.

"Five million is not a small amount of money," he said. "It's not a trivial amount of money."

But it isn't a significant amount in relation to the entire $1.8 billion project, he added.

The funds are available within the existing approved capital budget from Valley Line LRT, the city says.

The city has used AECOM as a consultant since it hired the firm through a competitive process in 2011.

Contract stays private

Details of the contract amendment are being kept private.

They contain "commercially sensitive information about a third party that the cty is obligated to keep confidential," the report says, noting that the amendment contains legal advice and disclosing it would hurt the city's economic interests.

Cartmell acknowledged that keeping the details private doesn't send a message of transparency, which some people would like.

"We're asking people to sort of trust the process and trust council and trust that conversation on a project that frankly doesn't inspire a lot of trust," he said.

The line was delayed further in August 2022, after city engineers found cracks in 30 concrete piers.

TransEd, the consortium building the public-private partnership project, said they finished fixing the piers in December.

Dallas Lindskoog, communications representative for TransEd, said they're testing the trains and then an independent certifier needs time to do the necessary checks.

"That step completes when we have sufficiently demonstrated to ourselves that the system is operating to expected performance levels," Lindskoog said.

When certifiers give the final authority to proceed, it will be the city's decision when to formally open the line to the public, he added.