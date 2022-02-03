Edmonton mountain bikers fear trail restrictions under new river valley plan

A proposed city strategy that would shape the use of Edmonton's river valley for years to come has groups of outdoor lovers divided.

The City of Edmonton is asking the public to weigh in on land-use policies, regulations and the Ribbon of Green, an overarching strategy for the river valley.

Conservationists want to see a plan that prioritizes preserving Canada's largest urban park but mountain biking enthusiasts fear that in the name of preservation, many of their popular single-track trails could become off-limits to bikes.

Mountain bikers are concerned because many of their favourite trails are in areas classified as "preservation areas" on the city's proposed map.

Preservation areas, according to the city, are designed to protect the environment. They permit foot traffic but not cycling.

Single-track trails were not included in the previous Ribbon of Green plan, which was first created in 1990, and the city does not consider them part of its official network, but the city allows the Edmonton Mountain Bike Alliance (EMBA) to maintain certain trails.

"People want to exercise and cycle on natural-surface trails and don't want to ride on big, wide, gravel trails," said Kent Zucchet, EMBA's trail maintenance coordinator.

Zucchet said trail maintenance crews take care to maintain a low ecological footprint in the river valley. He said the EMBA works with arborists and a professional trail builder and cyclists avoid riding on wet trails.

Mountain bikers concerned about trail restrictions in new river valley plan Duration 2:10 A proposed City of Edmonton strategy that would shape river valley for years to come has mountain bikers and conservationists at odds. 2:10

"What tends to degrade trails is erosion," said Mark Rumsey, who owns the bike shop Hardcore Bikes.

"The areas of the river valley where trails are most destroyed and most eroded are some of the areas that we don't have access to, like Whitemud Ravine," he said.

Rumsey fears reducing trails would affect his sales and his shop sent out a newsletter encouraging customers to share concerns with the city.

Prioritize preservation

Conservationists say they want the Ribbon of Green strategy to prioritize preservation, believing the river valley should be viewed not as a playground but as an important ecosystem and natural area.

"The river valley is so important to all of us, and it contributes to all of our quality of life precisely because generations of Edmontonians have stood up for its protection," said Kristine Kowalchuk, chair of the Edmonton River Valley Conservation Coalition (ERVCC).

She said conservationists are not advocating banning mountain biking but they do not want it allowed in ecologically sensitive areas.

Conservationist Kristine Kowalchuk says mountain bikers have damaged trees in Dawson Park to create new unsanctioned trails. (Jamie McCannel/CBC)

Kowalchuk said some mountain biking groups have been maintaining trails responsibly while others have been more destructive, sawing down trees, removing vegetation and creating trails without the city's permission.

Sheryl Savard founded the Edmonton Trail Community, a group that organizes trail runs, hikes and other outdoor activities in the river valley.

"We are not at all concerned about any protections that might limit our access," she said.

Savard, who also sits on the ERVCC, said some running races can damage trails — especially those that go ahead in rainy weather — and she believes there should be more limits on permits to ensure trails are protected.

'We need to allow it'

In a previous round of consultations last year, Edmontonians told the city what they valued about the river valley.

This time, the city is asking people to comment in more detail on 12 planning areas.

Lindsey Butterfield, the city's director of urban growth and open space, said a more detailed mountain biking strategy will be created next year, once more high-level consultation is complete.

"The intention with Ribbon of Green is not to ban mountain biking, it's to make sure that it's incorporated into our plan and into our valley and that we understand the best places for that activity to take place so that it doesn't harm our ecosystem irreparably," she said at a news conference on Thursday.

This phase of public consultation ends on Feb. 14.