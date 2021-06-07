Edmonton to reopen recreation centres and pools in step with provincial plan

Edmonton will reopen five of its large recreation facilities this week, moving in tandem with the province's stage 2 reopening plan..

On Thursday, Clareview, Commonwealth, Terwillegar, the Meadows and the Kinsmen sports centre will open for individual workouts only.

A limited number of people will be allowed in at one time, as the city is restricting capacity to 33 per cent of fire code.

People must sign up for a time slot online or they can call 311.

Physical distancing is required at all facilities. Three metres of separation is required at recreation centres and two metres at all other facilities.

Face coverings are still mandatory at all indoor and outdoor city facilities but the city will accept exemption letters from a physician, nurse practitioner or psychologist for those with medical conditions as outlined by the Government of Alberta.

The city is also reopening indoor spaces at the Edmonton Valley Zoo starting Thursday.

The renovated Muttart Conservatory reopens on Friday, and also requires a booking to visit.

Visitors to all facilities can register for appointments and find out about programs offered by going online.

Outdoor pools

Starting next Monday, Queen Elizabeth, Fred Broadstock and Oliver outdoor pools will open for the season and the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre will be available for individual use.

The City Hall fountain will start up the following day, on June 15.

Also next week, the Prince of Wales Armouries, Commonwealth Stadium and Clarke Stadium will reopen.

Arenas will reopen with either ice surfaces or concrete areas for youth and adult sport and training groups.

The City is expecting to recall up to 1,300 people who were laid off from recreation centres in 2020 as facilities were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.