Proposed settlement reached in Alberta class action over workplace sexual misconduct

Women who were sexually assaulted or harassed while working for the City of Leduc, Alta., over the past 20 years could be eligible for thousands of dollars in compensation if a proposed class-action settlement is approved and the lawsuit is certified.

It is believed to be the first settlement of a class action involving sexual misconduct and sexual assault at a municipality or fire department in Canada.

The proposed settlement involves record-high compensation, with individual amounts higher than those set for recent notable class-action cases involving the RCMP and the Department of National Defence.

Christa Steele and Mindy Smith filed a lawsuit against the City of Leduc last year, alleging systemic negligence and breaches of their Charter rights at Leduc Fire Services. They later amended the claim to add other city employees.

The plaintiffs and the city announced in a joint statement Wednesday that they have submitted a proposed settlement agreement to the Court of King's Bench.

The agreement says "some members of the city and fire department have suffered gender discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and sexual assault in connection with their employment as firefighters."

It says the City of Leduc "recognizes and acknowledges that the sexual misconduct has had harmful effects on the class members."

"This needs to be a wake-up call to fire departments nationwide," plaintiff Christa Steele told CBC News in an interview Wednesday. Steele worked as a firefighter and paramedic at the City of Leduc.

Derek Prohar, city manager for Leduc, which is 35 kilometres south of Edmonton, said the settlement is a step toward accountability, healing and the restoration of trust.

"Regretfully, we cannot undo the harm of the sexual misconduct that was experienced, but we are committed to learning from the past to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future," Prohar said in a statement.

A hearing to approve the settlement and certify the class action is scheduled for July 4 in Edmonton.

Up to $285K in compensation

Once the settlement is approved and the class-action lawsuit certified, any woman who worked at the City of Leduc since 2002 would be eligible to participate in the class action.

Compensation ranges between $10,000 and $285,000 per person. The claims process will be confidential and non-adversarial, meaning women making claims won't have to be interviewed.

"Canadian law hasn't necessarily been very sympathetic to these kinds of claims," said Rob Martz of Burnet, Duckworth and Palmer, the Calgary law firm representing the women in the case.

The outcome is rare because most workplace misconduct cases are dismissed or decided by labour arbitrators, he said.

Nine women provided affidavits for the class action and all were cross-examined by lawyers for the City of Leduc.

The difficulty of the court process is another barrier that prevents similar cases from advancing, said Martz, the lead lawyer on the case.

Steele said the past two years have been the toughest of her life. After coming forward about her experiences at Leduc Fire Services, she felt forced to leave not just a job but a lifelong passion that was part of her identity.

Christa Steele surrounded by male co-workers during an awards ceremony in 2018. (Leduc Fire Services/Facebook)

The settlement terms include policy changes within the city and a public apology from Leduc Mayor Bob Young.

Five women, including Steele, will also receive $10,000 in general damages for defamation.

'A pretty damning picture'

Martz said the two representative plaintiffs, Steele and Smith, did an "amazing job" speaking about their experiences.

He also said internal investigations that the court ordered to be released as part of the lawsuit contained "tremendous detail" about what had been going on within the fire department.

The reports identified "significant historical and systemic misconduct and mismanagement" within Leduc Fire Services and said "serious complaints of sexual assaults" were mishandled, creating a hostile work environment for some women.

"Those painted a pretty damning picture, from our perspective," Martz said.

In his Wednesday statement, Prohar said healing and rebuilding trust will take time.

"We will do the necessary work and engage in ongoing conversations to ensure that our city is a place where everyone feels safe, respected and valued," he said.

Steele said she hopes the settlement empowers more women to come forward. She also hopes more fire departments will implement policies and procedures to ensure a safe workplace for women.

She said she knows the issue goes beyond Leduc's fire department because women have written to her from across the country with similar stories.

"There's power in numbers," she said.

"Hopefully we can make enough noise to stop the boys' clubs and start making these environments safe for women to work in."