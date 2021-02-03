Edmonton council opts to not create city-run vaccine passport program

The City of Edmonton will not create its own vaccine passport program.

At a special council meeting Friday afternoon, administration recommended the city not introduce its own version of the province's recently removed Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) and councillors voted 9–4 to accept that recommendation.

In the meeting, City Manager Andre Corbould outlined some of the reasons why administration determined a local REP was not worth pursuing.

He said health officials say Omicron is more transmissible and has more breakthrough infections than previous variants so showing proof of vaccination does not have the same level of effectiveness at reducing transmission as it used to.

"We believe the REP offers more of a perception of safety than actual enhanced safety for Edmontonians," he said.

He said a council representing 13 business improvement areas in the city said it would not support a council motion to introduce a municipal REP program.

An Explore Edmonton survey of its stakeholders found 36 per cent of respondents wanted to keep a REP program and 40 per cent wanted to end it.

Corbould said nearby municipalities are planning to align their policies with the province's plan and that a municipal program would be difficult to run and enforce.

"Unfortunately, a local, Edmonton-alone REP program does not work as much as we wish it would," Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said during the meeting.

He said a municipal program would create more uncertainty for business and that municipalities lack the tools and resources to enforce it. Front-line workers, he said, would be burdened with enforcement and he did not want to put them in harm's way, considering the polarization of the issue.

"Some of you will be disappointed, I hear you, but leadership is also about being honest," he said.

Councillors who did not support pursuing a municipal REP said residents overwhelmingly told them they did not want one created.

Coun. Sarah Hamilton said messages to her office were not mass-emailed, angry missives but came from constituents who are fully vaccinated and have supported restrictions in the past.

Councillors Michael Janz, Ashley Salvador, Anne Stevenson and Jo-Anne Wright voted against accepting the recommendations.

"There is absolutely a large cohort of Edmontonians who are looking to us for leadership, looking to the city to do everything that we can to keep them safe, and I don't know that we've explored that adequately," Coun. Stevenson said.

Sohi told reporters after the meeting that other restrictions will remain, including the city's mask bylaw and masking on public transit.

Injunction against convoy noise

Councillors learned during the meeting that an Alberta Court of Queen's Bench justice has granted the city a temporary injunction to address noise from convoy protesters, who are expected to be demonstrating on Saturday.

Corbould said the city applied for the injunction earlier today.

The injunction prohibits "the frequent or sustained sounding of motor vehicle horns, truck air horns, equipment horns, megaphones and other similar noise making devices within the boundaries of the city." It is in effect now and lasts until March 4.

People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Sohi said the injunction sends a message to protesters that they are breaking the law.

"They have no right to disturb the livelihood, wellbeing and the peace of mind of Edmontonians living in the downtown and surrounding communities," he said.