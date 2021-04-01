City of Edmonton to explore stiffer penalties, other options to combat noisy vehicles

The City of Edmonton will consider a range of new options to help it crack down on drivers of noisy vehicles, city councillors agreed Monday.

Hundreds of Edmonton residents have been calling for the city to increase the penalties for noisy drivers .

At a community and public services committee meeting, councillors voted unanimously in favour of a motion from Coun. Michael Janz, which called for administration to come up with a report outlining options for more enforcement.

The plan, expected in the second part of 2023, will include ways for the city to more effectively enforce the existing bylaw, including potentially higher fines for drivers who contravene the noise rules.

Currently, tickets for excessive noise — above 85 decibels — range from $162 to $250 under the provincial Traffic Safety Act or the city's Community Standards Bylaw.

Terry Hodgkinson, who lives in the downtown core, said current enforcement isn't enough to keep the noise down.

"It disturbs my quality of life. The noise is sometimes so loud that I can't hear my TV. I couldn't talk on the phone," she told CBC News on Monday.

Early this month, Janz said he wanted Edmonton peace officers and police to have the ability to give out $5,000 fines to drivers for a first offence and $10,000 for a second offence.

Janz's motion also called for the city to ask the province to recognize automated roadway enforcement tools and allow municipalities to use them.

It further called for the city to ask the government to amend the Traffic Safety Act, allowing municipalities to ban vehicle modifications that cause excessive roadway noise.

Janz said he's open to a range of penalties, including giving peace officers the authority to impound vehicles and order owners to change modifications they've made to their vehicles.

The city's bylaws would have to be amended to allow for higher fines.

Enforcement options

In 2020, the Edmonton Police Service launched a program to curb vehicle noise — Project TENSOR (Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction).

The first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic saw an increase in traffic safety-related complaints and vehicle noise concerns.

In 2021, peace officers issued 708 vehicle noise-related tickets, compared to 138 tickets in 2020 and 72 in 2019.

Noise radar technology that was once installed on some Edmonton streets to measure decibels and give police authority to ticket is now gone.

Janz has said that since the province put a pause on automated enforcement (such as photo radar) for speeding, the city is prevented from using similar technology for noise.

Kevin Tomalty, co-ordinator of the Community Standards Peace Officer Section, said a peace officer has multiple ways to enforce the noise bylaw, including conducting a traffic stop and following up on complaints from the public.

Residents like Hodgkinson are concerned about the amount of enforcement.

"You can have all the bylaws you want but if there's no enforcement, what good are they? I'm not confident they will take this enforcement seriously," she told CBC News.