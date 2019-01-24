Harassment at work on the rise at City of Edmonton, new survey shows

More City of Edmonton employees said they were harassed at work in 2018 than in 2016.

Results of the 2018 engagement and diversity survey released Thursday show nearly 24 per cent of respondents in 2018 said they were harassed — that's up from 19 per cent in 2016.

Those who said they experienced discrimination went up to 14 per cent in 2018 from 11.4 per cent in 2016.

The results were shared with employees at 2 p.m., and shortly after, made public on the city's website and through social media.

Of the city's approximate 14,000 employees, 8,732 responded to the survey between Sept. 5 and 28.

The participation rate was down two percent from 72 per cent response rate in 2016

survey.

@natashariebe