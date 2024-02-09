City of Edmonton assesses 203 homes as derelict, meaning they'll face a new higher tax rate

The City of Edmonton has assessed 203 homes in 54 neighbourhoods as derelict, and their owners can expect to pay more in taxes later this year.

City council approved the new tax on derelict homes in October, becoming the first city in Canada to do so. Last month, property assessments noting the derelict status were sent to the property owners.

The new tax subclass, which applies to dilapidated or unlivable homes in mature neighbourhoods, is meant to incentivize owners to fix their properties.

Unlike problem properties, which can be hubs for crime, fire or other issues, derelict properties are classified by their physical condition. They are residential homes that are abandoned, boarded up or unsuitable for habitation.

City spokesperson Lindsay Yarmon said the city's list includes nine multi-family properties and one entire condo building.

The 203 figure refers to the number of derelict homes with individual property tax accounts with the city.

The one derelict condo, in the Highlands neighbourhood, includes 24 units. Each has a separate tax account with the city.

After Highlands, which had 25 tax accounts in the derelict residential subclass as of Jan. 24, Alberta Avenue has the highest number of accounts at 17.

Erick Estrada, executive director of the Alberta Avenue Business Association, said derelict properties are a problem in the neighbourhood.

"I am very happy that this city is taking steps toward making those properties have an incentive to actually be in use," he said in an interview on Friday.

The McCauley neighbourhood, located just south of Alberta Avenue, has 16 derelict homes, while Eastwood has 10.

Dozens of homes outside the inner city also were assessed as derelict. Five or more derelict homes were identified in each of Garneau, Glenwood, Queen Alexandra, Strathcona, Allendale and Westmount.

Yarmon said the new tax rate will be decided when city council passes the tax bylaw in the spring.

Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador has said derelict property owners could be taxed triple the normal rate.

Homeowners who disagree with their property tax assessment can call 311 or complain to the Assessment Review Board.