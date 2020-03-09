City of Edmonton cutting more than 300 positions

More than 300 full-time equivalent positions at the City of Edmonton are being lost due to budget cuts.

City officials announced on Tuesday that 60 people are getting layoff notices and another 110 have accepted voluntary retirement packages. The remaining job cuts are coming from positions that remained unfilled last year.

The job losses are a result of the budget passed by city council last month. The city needed to make $50 million in cuts so homeowners would not see an increase in their property taxes this year.

"I want our impacted employees and Edmontonians to know that these departures are the result of financial pressures," said Kim Armstrong, deputy city manager of employee services.

"We are sorry to lose these colleagues. Our employees do quality work. Their work is both valued and important, and they are committed to the communities they serve."

The 60 layoffs affected every department in the city, Armstrong said.

She said a quarter of the laid-off employees were in management, with unionized employees making up the rest.

The city is currently reviewing the size of the workforce and the way it delivers services. The so-called "Reimagine Services" review could result in additional job losses later this year, Armstrong said.