City of Edmonton considering higher fines for winter parking ban violators

Edmonton drivers who violate winter parking bans could soon face stiffer penalties.

Administration has put forward a report for city council's community and public services committee suggesting the city increase parking ban violation fines to $250.

Currently, cars parked on streets under a parking ban for snow and ice removal are subject to a $100 fine.

The report says there needs to be a greater deterrent, suggesting that a $250 fine and car tow could be the solution. The change would come through a bylaw amendment, in time for winter.

Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador says when parked cars disrupt snow-clearing efforts, the process is slowed down throughout the entire city.

"It would help us ensure that we're able to do snow clearing in the most efficient and effective way possible to deter folks from continuing to park on the street," Salvador said Thursday.

Parking bans are used to clear parked vehicles from city streets to make it easier to clear snow and ice after a storm.

When signs are present, or the road is listed as "in progress" on the city's online map, crews arrive to clear snow and vehicles must be removed from the road.

Crews use a sand/chip mix in intersections once the area has been bladed, and remove windrows from driveways and pedestrian crossings.

During the parking ban, drivers can park on a neighbour's property with permission, on any road cleared during Phase 1 where parking is allowed normally, and in alternative parking locations provided by the city.

The committee's report says "officers will issue warnings in advance of residential street blading to address low compliance rates, and then follow up to ticket and tow."

Salvador said last year, snow-clearing efforts were frequently disrupted by parked cars violating the ban.

"It creates inefficiencies in our ability as a city to deliver the snow clearing services that Edmontonians expect," she said.

Salvador said that during council's snow and ice removal discussions this summer, increased fines and deterrents were brought up as a solution.

She said the fine increase is in line with other bylaws. She hopes that between clear signage, fair warning, and the $250 ticket and tow, drivers will abide the bylaw.

Council is expected to discuss and possibly decide on the amendment on Oct. 25.